We’ve all marathonned a sitcom or two. A courtroom drama. A sci-fi anthology series. Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. A talk show. Lost. But how long does it really take? How much time to watch them all?

BingeClock is a useful website that allows you to see how long it would take to watch every single episode of any television show or marathon through an entire movie series. It also allows users to keep track of the TV shows and films that they have completed.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!