Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Hader, who is a master impressionist, performed absolutely impeccable impressions of the great Alan Alda throughout a series of several scenarios. The impersonation was so spot on that it was a bit disconcerting to hear Alda’s voice without him there.

Hader’s Alda is easily one of the most spot-on impersonations ever known to man.

Agreed.