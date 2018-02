On an episode of Ellen , host Ellen DeGeneres had Microsoft founder Bill Gates hilariously attempt to guess the prices of everyday grocery store items within a dollar. Bill admitted beforehand that he hadn’t been to a grocery store in a long, long time.

