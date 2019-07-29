Man With Bilaterally Amputated Arms Shows How He Gets His Morning Coffee From a Drive-Thru

A wonderfully encouraging man named Billy P., whose arms were bilaterally amputated, demonstrates how he gets his morning coffee from the drive-through window near his Louisville, Kentucky home. Billy went through each step deliberately, proudly sharing his ability to be independent while also showing that it really is okay to ask for help when you need it.

This is how I use my prosthetic arms in a drive-thru. Just trying to help other amputees because I had nothing to go by when I lost my arms. It was hard sometimes. I just want to make it easier for others and show what the power of positivity and determination can get us all where we want to be.”

Billy seems to find the positive in every situation, especially when he’s about to relax in the pool.

