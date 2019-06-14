Pulsing Bicycle Lights Synchronize With One Another to Become a Collective Illumination Source on the Street

Researchers at MIT have proposed a novel swarm system for bicycles that would allow those riding together or just passing by to synchronize their lights in order to create a collective source of illumination, much like what occurs in nature. This synchronization not only looks good but imbues the riders with the benefit of a united visual front that provides greater safety on darkened streets within urban environments.

Imagine that as solitary bikes come together, their lights begin to pulsate at the same cadence. The bikers may not know each other, or may only be passing each other briefly, but for the moments they are together, their lights synchronize. The effect is a visually united presence, as groups of bikes illuminate themselves with a gently pulsing, collective light source.

