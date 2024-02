Amazing ROV Footage of a Rare ‘Big Red’ Jellyfish

One of the ROVs traveling with the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer, captured amazing footage of a rare “Big Red” jellyfish (Tiburonia granrojo) while exploring the deepwater habitats in regions off Alaska. This giant jelly uses arms instead of stingers to capture prey.

This “big red jelly” (Tiburonia granrojo) was observed during the 900-meter (2,950-foot) transect to explore the water column on the first dive of the Seascape Alaska 3 expedition.