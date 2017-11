It was very funny when our bigger dog tried to get into the smaller bed.

A hopeful golden retriever did his very best to fit into a teeny tiny bed that seemingly belonged to his sneaky dachshund sibling who decided that the bigger bed would be a better fit. Rather than giving up the big bed, the little dog just looked on lazily while the bigger dog attempted the impossible.

