Beautiful Big Cats Act Like Playful Kittens When Given Giant Decorated Boxes at a Refuge in Tampa, Florida

The wonderful folks at Big Cat Rescue (previously) in Tampa, Florida wanted to celebrate the change of season with their furry residents so they provided each of them with a giant storage box that was decorated and filled with all sorts of fun and colorful things. These beautiful big cats miraculously turned into playful kittens, albeit each very differently.

Dutchess the tiger readily attacked her box, while Jinx the black leopard delicately pulled the decorations off and set them aside. Max the bobcat rubbed his little head all over the edges of the box while cougars Ares and Orion climbed right inside.