Man Replaces the Wheels on His Bicycle With Giant Circular Saw Blades So He Can Ride Across the Ice

An engineer with The Q, who previously replaced his bicycle wheels with running shoes, took his creativity a step further with giant circular saw blades. He carefully removed the tires and the spokes from the original wheels and engineered the entire bicycle to handle such heavy and sharp blades.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome bike with circular saws instead of wheels that can easily ride on ice – ic?cycle.

He then took the bicycle out onto the ice to see if he could ride it across. The first try didn’t work, but after he sharpened up the teeth a bit more, the second one was a complete success.