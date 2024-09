Engineer Turns Bike Into a Pedal-Powered Lawn Mower

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with bicycles, turned his bike into a pedal powered lawn mower that seemed to work very well. He essentially used a motorized string trimmer and attached it and a pair of smaller wheels to the front fork so that the blades could effectively do their job.

Epic Grass Cutter: Bike Lawn Mower