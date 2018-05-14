Laughing Squid

How Betty Draper’s Inability to Change With the Times Led to Her Ultimate Demise on ‘Mad Men’

As part of their ongoing analysis of the well-defined characters of Mad Men, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of Screenprism took a look at the very beautiful but desperately unhappy Betty Draper of Mad Men, to whom looks were everything. Yet, while Betty was concerned with outward appearances, society was rapidly changing all around her and even leaving her behind.

The other characters of Mad Men adjust to the changing times and move on in their lives but Betty can’t. She’s a casualty of this era. By the end of Mad Men, it’s clear that the measures of female success have transformed and Betty hasn’t transformed with them. … Betty herself once said she’d like to die young,rather than lose the beauty that defines her.


