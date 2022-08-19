Adam Savage Examines Props From ‘Better Call Saul’

Adam Savage met with Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development and Marketing for The Prop Store, to talk about the iconic props that were used in the amazing AMC series Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul’s epic sixth and final season just concluded, and Adam visits the offices of Prop Store to take a look at some of the show’s more iconic props that appeared throughout its run.

None of the objects discussed spoil any part of the final season, according to both Savage and Costas, but many of them have appeared either in previous seasons or in the opening credits. Included in the auction are Chuck’s space blanket and journal, the new sneakers that served as a bribe to a decision-maker at Sandpiper, a “Bavarian Boy” Hummel figurine that Jimmy stole from a different Sandpiper resident, the lopsided scales of justice featured in the opening credits, and a Swing Master machine.

Fans of the show may recognize props that appeared in the show’s unconventional opening title credits, as well as pieces that were critical to the transformation of Saul Goodman. No spoilers for the finale within!

Here are scenes from the series that feature several of these items.

Each of these items was donated by Sony to be auctioned off. The proceeds will go to the Assistance League of Albuquerque and ABQ Mutual Aid of the SouthWest Organizing Project.

