Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Best Selling Songs of Every Decade From the 2010s Through 14,000 BC in Backward Chronological Order

by on

Comedians Adrian Gray and Archie Henderson quite hilariously compiled the best selling songs of every decade, ranging from 14,000 BC through to current day. They presented each in backward chronological order, moving from such well-known acts with whom most of us are familiar. Also included in their list are some little-known songs (that may be made up) by little-known musicians (who may not exist at all.)

Archie Henderson and I have researched the best selling single of every decade, stretching back to 14,000BC! Featured are Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, Cher, Beethoven, and more!

via Boing Boing


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved