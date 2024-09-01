Best Bed Positions According to Feng Shui Principles

Architect Cliff Tan of Dear Modern ranked the different positions of best bed placement for a good night’s sleep in accordance with Feng Shui principles. To prove his point, he used a model to explain how energy flows according to which wall is chosen, starting from the best position and moving on from there.

In Feng shui, where you place your bed has an effect on how well you sleep. Here are some positions ranked from best to worst

More Information on How to Position Your Bed

via Digg