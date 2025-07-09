How the ‘Sesame Street’ Characters Bert and Ernie Became the Show’s Most Iconic Duo

In a fascinating clip from the documentary Henson’s Place, the great Jim Henson explained how the Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie were originally rejected by Frank Oz, who felt that Bert was too boring. After a while, however, Oz came around and allowed the character to evolve over time, making these lifelong friends an iconic duo.

Hear how the characters developed from simple ideas into iconic figures loved by generations, and learn how Jim and Frank Oz naturally found their perfect roles—Jim as the playful Ernie, and Frank as the more serious Bert. This glimpse into the creative process reveals the magic behind the scenes that brought these timeless characters to life.