Berkeley, California Man Demonstrates the Method He Used to Train His Cat to Walk on a Leash

Doug Meyers of Berkeley, California offers helpful advice about teaching a cat to walk on a leash. Through his videos, Meyers offers real-life demonstrations featuring Eduardo, his beautiful Ragdoll cat, and in doing so, shows how he gets Eduardo out of his comfort zone at home.

Using a knapsack was my key discovery in getting Eduardo to go for long walks. He was reluctant to walk away from his home territory. He was uncomfortable doing that it was a hard direction for him to walk in. The easy direction is toward home. By using the knapsack I carry Eduardo away from his home territory and when I put him down he has a natural goal or purpose for his walk, which is to get home. Once I began using the knapsack to carry him, he started to walk almost like a well-trained dog, moving right along

