In February 2017, Bentley the backwards walking, moon dancing, helicopter riding bulldog turned 5 years old. Bentley and his human Bradley Friesen celebrated the happy day by going for a ride in the helicopter together. According to his Instagram page, Bentley had a wonderful time.

Let’s just say all my birthday wishes came true yesterday. Thanks for all the love! Really appreciate the birthday wishes and extra food I got!