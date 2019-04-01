Why the Human Mind Can Become More Motivated After Watching Cute Animal Videos

SciShow Psych host Brit Garner explains why the human mind can become demonstrably more motivated on tasks after watching cute animal videos. Garner explains the concept of “baby schema”, the science of cuteness. This refers to the specific facial and body features that make a baby appear cute and triggers caregiving impulses – big round eyes, high foreheads, and chubby cheeks. This same schema also applies to animals, particularly baby animals and can lead to the same desire to care.

…it turns out that taking a break to view some cuteness might actually benefit your work there’s a lot we’re still learning but according to some research looking at cute animals is associated with a boost and focus and fine motor skills.