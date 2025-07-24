The Physical and Cognitive Benefits of Regularly Walking Backwards

Melissa Hogenboom of BBC Global explained how regularly walking backwards, also known as retro-walking, can improve physical and cognitive skills. These benefits include reduced knee and back pain, spinal stability, and improvements in reaction time, problem solving, and memory. All of this for just a few minutes a day.

A team found that just 10 to 15 minutes of backwards walking daily for 4 weeks increased hamstring flexibility and strengthened back muscles, which is important for spinal stability.

