The Physical and Mental Benefits of Stretching Regularly

In a limber TED-Ed lesson written by Malachy McHugh and directed by Sofia Pashaei, narrator Addison Anderson explains the physiology of stretching, how varied stretching is important for different exercises, how long and often stretching should be done, and how stretching is beneficial to both brain and body.

Typically, athletes stretch before physical activity to avoid injuries like muscle strains and tears. But does stretching actually prevent these issues?And if so, how long do the benefits of stretching last? To answer these questions, we need to know what’s actually happening in the body when we stretch.