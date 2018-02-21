Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Performs a Brilliantly Dramatic Reading of ‘I’m a Little Teapot’ For Charity

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has partnered with Omaze to auction off the opportunity for a lucky winner and friend to fly to Los Angeles and attend the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. The proceeds of the auction will go to The GEANCO Foundation, a non-profit that provides critical services and opportunities for people in poverty-stricken areas of Africa. As a means of promoting this worthwhile cause, the very witty Cumberbatch performed a brilliantly dramatic reading of the classic children’s song “I’m a Little Teapot” complete with the traditional gestures.
