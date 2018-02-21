Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Performs a Brilliantly Dramatic Reading of ‘I’m a Little Teapot’ For Charity

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

I'm a Little Teapot Benedict Cumberbatch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has partnered with Omaze to auction off the opportunity for a lucky winner and friend to fly to Los Angeles and attend the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. The proceeds of the auction will go to The GEANCO Foundation, a non-profit that provides critical services and opportunities for people in poverty-stricken areas of Africa. As a means of promoting this worthwhile cause, the very witty Cumberbatch performed a brilliantly dramatic reading of the classic children’s song “I’m a Little Teapot” complete with the traditional gestures.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP