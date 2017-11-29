Benedict Cumberbatch Charmingly Answers 22 Random Rapid Fire Questions in 128 Seconds

The wonderfully charming Benedict Cumberbatch sat down with Vogue to answer 22 rapid fire questions that were completely random in nature. While the beloved actor had to think a bit about a few of the questions, he answered two rather immediately – his idea of a dream vacation (with his wife and kids) and the worst place to wait in line (U.S. Customs). The process took all of 128 seconds.
In 128 seconds, Benedict Cumberbatch gives a full reenactment plus talks space shuttles, first cars and his fractured pinky toe.