Workers Bend and Twist Wood Like Soft Noodles

Engineering Dynamics posted an incredible video by cyrusanhdp72 that shows workers bending and twisting pieces of wood as if they were soft like noodles. The wood is probably treated with steam and/or ammonia in order to soften the hard surface so that it can be braided, twisted, and bent to both the machine’s and a person’s will.

Here are a couple of videos that explain the process in detal.

via The Awesomer