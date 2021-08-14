Creature Eating a Sandwich on a Bench Makes Sure the Starving Stranger Next to Him Never Goes Hungry Again

The somewhat macabre stop motion animated short “Bench” by Rich Webber of Waaber Productions features a rather large creature eating a sandwich while sitting on a red bench. As he enjoys his meal, a much smaller creature walks up, sits down, and stares forlornly at the sandwich-eater in hopes of a spared crumb or two. The sandwich-eater looks down at his bench mate, thinks for a second, and then takes decisive action that ensures that the smaller creature will never be hungry again.

A short stop motion Film about sharing….

via Everlasting Blort