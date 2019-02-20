What It Looks Like to Be Buried in Snow and Then Found by a Highly Trained Search and Rescue Dog

Mountain Search and Rescue Dog Association England posted a fascinating training video that shows a first-person point-of-view what it looks like to be located by a highly trained search and rescue dog after being buried in the snow. A beautiful four-year-old border collie named Flo was the star of the show.

Many of you have asked about the dogs name.

She is Search Dog Flo, a Border Collie from the Peak District.

She is almost 4 years old and is a brilliant search dog.

