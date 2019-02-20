Laughing Squid

What It Looks Like to Be Buried in Snow and Then Found by a Highly Trained Search and Rescue Dog

Mountain Search and Rescue Dog Association England posted a fascinating training video that shows a first-person point-of-view what it looks like to be located by a highly trained search and rescue dog after being buried in the snow. A beautiful four-year-old border collie named Flo was the star of the show.





