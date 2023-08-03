How Cruise Ships Became Floating Behemoths

Myopic video producer Christophe Haubursin of Vox explained how ocean liners of the past became the floating behemoths of modern times. He notes the history of large passenger ships, the past necessity of traveling by ship, and how cruise ships adapted to the age of aviation.

Sea travel was recontextualized as a luxury vacation rather than a necessity. Thus, the cruise ship was born. While cruises were a little slow to catch on, a 1980s television show helped ignite an industry. Ocean liner historian Peter Knego further explained this adaptation.

They didn’t really take off until the TV show “The Love Boat”. which exploded the idea of cruising. which exploded the idea of cruising. It wasn’t just something that your rich grandmother did and made cruising something for the mainstream.

The SS Norway (formerly the SS France) became the first cruise ship in 1980. Since that time, they’ve been growing bigger and bigger. The upcoming Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever to set sail.