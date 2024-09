The Evolution of Beethoven’s Music From Ages 11 to 55

Musician Lord Vinheteiro performed a piano composition that spotlighted the musical evolution of Ludwig van Beethoven from age 11 to age 55 (1781-1825). As in previous videos, Vinheteiro played flawlessly despite staring straight into the camera for a great deal of the time.

Evolution of Beethoven’s Music (From 11 to 55 Years Old). I played several Beethoven songs according to your age and deafness.