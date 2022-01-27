Music Producer Deconstructs the Iconic Bee Gees Song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Into Isolated Tracks

Music producer Rob McClellan of Home Studio Simplified quite skillfully deconstructed the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” from the iconic disco movie Saturday Night Fever.

All right now let’s head over to the desktop and begin to check this song out track by track. …You can see here we have 22 tracks before us consisting of eight tracks that are vocals, one track of acoustic guitar, two tracks of electric guitar, one track of brass, six tracks of various synth elements, one bass track, and three percussion and or drums tracks.

McClellan first listened to the song in its entirety and then isolated each track for further examination. The individual tracks include various vocal tracks, an amazing acoustic guitar track, an electric guitar track, plus brass, synthesizer, bass, and percussion. McClellan also put several of the isolated tracks together to really understand how the instruments worked together to make such a unique sound.

