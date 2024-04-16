‘Beavis and Butthead’ Doppelgängers Unwittingly Derail a News Program About AI on Saturday Night Live

A pair of strangers, played by Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, who looked like doppelgängers of the classic cartoon characters Beavis and Butt-Head, unwittingly derailed a News Nation interview about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence in a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The guest, played by Kenan Thompson, kept getting distracted by the characters, both individually and then when they were sitting together, although no one seemed to know what he was talking about. The funniest moments, however, came when various actors broke character during the sketch.

