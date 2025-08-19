How Beavers Endlessly Maintain Their Bespoke Lodges to Protect Their Young

A toothy clip from BBC Earth documentary Beavers: The Master Builders? provides a really good look at how beavers construct their bespoke lodges, how they endlessly maintain those lodges, how the beavers keep their young safe from predators, and how they address a disruption in the natural cycle.

In the heart of the wild, a family of beavers uses powerful teeth and ingenious engineering to transform small streams into a chain of deep, still ponds – their fortress against predators and floods. But can their hard work withstand the rising waters?

The dams and lodges that these incredible creatures build help to maintain a natural balance out in the wild.

One of nature’s most industrious animals, beavers, divert rivers, fell trees and build log cabins. But unlike humans, any one beaver can embody all the skills of a lumberjack, a carpenter, an architect, a surveyor and a hydro-engineer.

