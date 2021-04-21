Laughing Squid

Resourceful Beaver Gnaws Off the Large End of a Tree Branch When It Won’t Fit Through the Door

by on

A very resourceful beaver named Filbert, the “branch manager” at the Oregon Zoo located the perfect wooden branch for himself and his faithful partner Maple the “stick broker”. Sadly, the branch did not fit through the doorway. For others, this would present a problem but Filbert quickly gnawed off the part that didn’t fit and went on about his business as if nothing happened.

The branch manager got into a whittle situation while processing a very large deposit.

Filbert and Maple met in March of 2020 when she arrived at the Zoo. Shortly thereafter the pair built a dam together.


