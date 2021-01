A very busy beaver in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada made very quick work of poplar tree that had fallen to the ground. The determined castor efficiently chewed through the limb so that the rest of the tree could be carried off for dam-building back at the pond.

I had a front row seat to watch this adult beaver chew through a thick poplar limb in about 45 seconds. Once he removes the limb, he throws the heavy branch over his shoulder and heads back towards his beaver pond with his prize.