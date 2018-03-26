A Talented Street Musician Beatboxes While Playing the Flute Inside a Train Station in Germany

While traveling in Germany, someone with a smartphone captured an amazing performance of a talented musician playing the flute, wisely using the acoustics of the train station to bounce the sound around. To the surprise of the viewer, the performer then began beatboxing while playing his flute, adding a separate interesting layer to the breathy sound of the instrument.

This guy showed off his musical talents at a train station in Germany. He started off by whimsically playing the flute, but he spiced up the sounds by effortlessly adding beatboxing sounds between the beats.