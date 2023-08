Enigmatic Musician Plays ‘Beat It’ on Chinese Guzheng

The enigmatic¬†Moyun, who “never shows her face in any of her videos”, performed a definitive cover of “Beat It” on a traditional Chinese guzheng while dressed in the distinctive style of Michael Jackson. Not only did Moyun brilliantly reinterpret the song but she covered Eddie Van Halen‘s iconic guitar solo with ease.

Beat It by Michael Jackson – Reimagined on the Traditional Chinese Guzheng