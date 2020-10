In keeping with his Halloween tradition, music meme creator William Maranci (previously) has hilariously combined the Beastie Boys song “Intergalactic” with the perfectly fitting “Ghostbusters” theme song by Ray Parker Jr. While this idea has been broached before, Maranci decided to put his own twist onto it.

I’m required by law to make one Halloween mashup every year. Also, a few people have beat me to this idea, but I thought I’d put my own spin on this combo.