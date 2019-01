A confused, wayward bear somehow wound up on the porch of a Florida home. After knocking over some Christmas soldiers guarding the house, the unexpected ursine visitor put a big nose up to the camera and rang the video doorbell. A dog then barked before a human voice came over the speaker and told the bear to go away.

