Black Bear Escapes the Heat in a Backyard Jacuzzi

A black bear escaped the searing Southern California heat by taking refuge in a backyard jacuzzi on a hillside home in Burbank. The unexpected ursine visitor appeared to really enjoy cooling off in the refreshing water; however, the homeowners called the local police to help them humanely ask the bear to leave.

This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off,”

Local news station KTLA 5 reported on the incident.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo in the Verdugo foothills for a report of a black bear taking a dip in a backyard jacuzzi. …Shortly after they arrived on scene, the bear scaled a wall and climbed a tree near the back of the same residence.