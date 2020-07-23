Determined Bear Crashes Through a Cabin Door

A homeowner’s Nest camera captured footage of a very determined bear who was not going to let a little thing like a door block the entrance of a well-appointed cabin that, more than likely, had a great amount of food somewhere within. The ursine visitor crashed through the wood door, easily breaking the frame around it and then propped it open before exploring the roomy space further.

After a few steps inside, however, the bear appeared less than interested in the contents of the cabin and shortly turned back around towards the broken door.