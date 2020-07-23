fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Determined Bear Crashes Through a Cabin Door

by on

A homeowner’s Nest camera captured footage of a very determined bear who was not going to let a little thing like a door block the entrance of a well-appointed cabin that, more than likely, had a great amount of food somewhere within. The ursine visitor crashed through the wood door, easily breaking the frame around it and then propped it open before exploring the roomy space further.

Bear Breaks Into House

After a few steps inside, however, the bear appeared less than interested in the contents of the cabin and shortly turned back around towards the broken door.

Bear Turning Around in Cabin


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved