A really cute beagle puppy named Oliver pulled every trick in his arsenal to wake himself up when he felt his beloved human nearby. The little dog stretched, groaned, whimpered, barked and repeatedly rubbed his eyes until he felt ready to face the day.

Enormous adorableness ensues as Oliver wakes up from a long nap. Be sure to turn the sound up on this one.

Oliver is also very good at not waking himself up, particularly when it comes to going for an unwanted walk.

via reddit