How to Tie-Dye a T-Shirt in a Beach Ball Spiral Design

Materials artist Mariah English of Riah’s Tie Dye showed how to apply liquid dye onto a white t-shirt in a beachball pattern in order to get a colorful wide spiral.

In this step by step tie dye tutorial video I demonstrate how to tie dye a Beach Ball spiral t-shirt using the liquid tie dye method.

English offers various tutorials on tie-dying different materials, some with specific designs and others with creative freeform designs.