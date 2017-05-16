Laughing Squid

Two BBC Correspondents Meet for a Pint and Find They Can’t Stop Speaking in the Preferred BBC Style

In a wonderfully clever sketch by Tom Blackwood and Alex Cooper of Mid-Brow entitled “Bad News“, a couple of friends who work as BBC correspondents meet for a pint and find that they can’t stop the deliberately enunciated pattern of speech they employ at work, despite the fact that neither of them wants to speak that way.

When some people are unable to switch off from work, it can be fairly noticeable. We see one particular group of friends who are suffering more than most and hear how it has even started affecting one of the group’s home life.

via reddit

