Two BBC Correspondents Meet for a Pint and Find They Can’t Stop Speaking in the Preferred BBC Style

In a wonderfully clever sketch by Tom Blackwood and Alex Cooper of Mid-Brow entitled “Bad News“, a couple of friends who work as BBC correspondents meet for a pint and find that they can’t stop the deliberately enunciated pattern of speech they employ at work, despite the fact that neither of them wants to speak that way.

