Stephen Colbert Hilariously Responds to a BBC Anchor’s Indifferent Reading of a Surfing Dog Story

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took a bit of umbrage with the fact that BBC anchor Simon McCoy showed very little enthusiasm while presenting a story about surfing dogs in California. In his typical style, Colbert outdid the indifferent McCoy with a hilarious skit that featured an anchor who was tasked with presenting so many quirky animal stories that he was driven to drink while on air.

The viral video of a BBC anchor failing to convey an ounce of passion for a news story about surfing dogs is nothing compared to this.

The original news clip.

