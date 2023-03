How to Craft a Sinister Bauhaus Song in a Single Minute

Desmond Doom, a talented musician who reimagines popular rock songs in other bands’ styles, explained how to craft a Bauhaus song in a single minute. He recommends playing upon the solemn sound of the band.

Stripped back drums in intro/verse. Simple, sinister bassline. Make horror movie sounds on guitar for verse. Sing like an evil David Bowie. Make the chorus part like a big occult choir. Repeat this for nine minutes.