A Frustrated Batman Tries to Leave DC Comics In Order to Get a Seat at the Marvel Avengers Table

In a special clip from CONAN at San Diego Comic-Con, a frustrated Batman suddenly realizes that the DC Universe is too drab and boring, especially as he watches the Avengers crew from Marvel whooping it up and having a good time in the cafeteria. In an desperate attempt to fulfill his newest mission, Batman tries to get a seat at their table but is ridiculed rebuffed verbally, physically and in true superhero fashion.
