A Famished Little Bat Takes Enormous Bites of a Yummy Banana Despite Her Cranky Mood

While recovering at Batzilla the Bat, a rescue organization in Brisbane, Queensland, a cranky little bat named Miss Alisha took enormous bites of a yummy banana in a bold effort to sate her hunger. Miss Alisha had been hit by a car but suffered only minimal injuries due to a quick-thinking human.

There are a few rescue scenarios that make me cringe when phone coordinator Keith calls and one of them is a vehicle strike as the outcome is usually poor. However, on this occasion we have a happy outcome and with no broken bones and only a slight concussion, Miss Alisha will spend a short time in care before being released back to her colony.

via MetaFilter, Neatorama