Bastille Day Military Band Plays an Amazing Medley of Daft Punk Songs for Macron and Trump

The 2017 Bastille Day Military Band (La Fanfare Interarmées) practiced their amazing instrumental medley of Daft Punk songs that they would shortly be playing for French President Emmanuel Macron and visiting United States President Donald Trump along the Place de la Concorde, Paris. The band performed directly after the famous parade celebrating the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 and the subsequent unity of the French people on the same date in 1790. President Macron also took a moment to remember those killed during the 2016 celebration in Nice.

Le 14 juillet 1789 fut un jour de combat pour la liberté.

Le 14 juillet 2016 nous a rappelé brutalement le prix de cette liberté. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2017

On July 14, 1789 was a day of struggle for freedom. July 14, 2016 brutally reminded us the price of this freedom.

The full performance as aired on French television.

via reddit