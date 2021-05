Musicians Bart Soeters and Joris Holtackers performed an original composition during which they showcased the sound of 34 different bass guitars. Each bass put forth a distinct personality as played by Soeters, particularly the cello that he played like a guitar.

The diversity of bass, different bass guitars meet in one piece of music.

Soeters and Holtackers previously demonstrated the same thing in another original composition.

