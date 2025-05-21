A 1976 Video That Explains Basic Computer Terms

A classic video from 1976 explains the very basics of computers and their related terminology through a combination of acting and animation. A narrator (Terry McGovern) describes an amusing scene that features a computer expert named Jane who helps a business owner named Harry learn how to use a computer to help with his backlog of paperwork.

The film features Harry, a business person overwhelmed by his back orders and unfamiliar with computers. Jane, a computer expert, explains basic computer concepts, including hardware, software, input, processing, memory, and output. She reassures Harry that computers are not to be feared, as they simply process information faster than humans.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk