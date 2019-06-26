Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Introduces an Adorable Tail-Wagging Puppy Puppet That Glows in the Dark

Barnaby Dixon, the highly creative puppeteer behind such creations as a rather playful Raptor puppet and a silly furry long-nosed creature puppet that glows in the dark, has introduced another four-legged creation: an adorable tail-wagging puppy puppet. This elaborate finger puppet has a springy middle section, a lolling tongue and ears that perk up upon command.
Building this puppy was a challenge for Dixon, but assuredly well worth it in the end.
Hope you like my dog folks!
This one was a really challenging build, a lot of trial and error, and restarting on occasion too. Projects like this require months and months of work. So if you like what you see, do please spread the word!
