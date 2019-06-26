Laughing Squid

Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Introduces an Adorable Tail-Wagging Puppy Puppet That Glows in the Dark

Barnaby Dixon, the highly creative puppeteer behind such creations as a rather playful Raptor puppet and a silly furry long-nosed creature puppet that glows in the dark, has introduced another four-legged creation: an adorable tail-wagging puppy puppet. This elaborate finger puppet has a springy middle section, a lolling tongue and ears that perk up upon command.

Building this puppy was a challenge for Dixon, but assuredly well worth it in the end.





