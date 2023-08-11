Pianist Reimagines ‘Barbie Girl’ in the Style of Mozart

Pianist Tim Lihoreau of Classic FM cleverly reimagined the 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl” in the classical style of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in honor of the opening of the Barbie movie.

Lihoreau’s performance inspired others to do the same. Cellist Wendy Law performed the Aqua song in the distinctive styles of Niccolò Paganini, Antonio Vivaldi, and Johann Bach.